Lafayette football's Head Coach Eric McDowell is stepping down

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish football teams Head Coach Eric McDowell announcing he is stepping down from the team on Friday.

McDowell had been with the team for over a decade and took on the head coaching role in the summer of 2018.

Since the 2018-2019 season, the Irish combined for a record of 16 and 14.

McDowell announcing on twitter that he is going to Platte County with his family to teach and become an assistant coach for Head Coach Bill Utz, who McDowell says in the tweet, gave him his "first job so many years ago".