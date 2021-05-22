Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lafayette football's Head Coach Eric McDowell is stepping down

Head Coach McDowell announcing Friday he would be stepping down as the Irish's head football coach. He took over the head coaching position in the summer of 2018.

Posted: May 22, 2021 6:47 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish football teams Head Coach Eric McDowell announcing he is stepping down from the team on Friday.

McDowell had been with the team for over a decade and took on the head coaching role in the summer of 2018.

Since the 2018-2019 season, the Irish combined for a record of 16 and 14.

McDowell announcing on twitter that he is going to Platte County with his family to teach and become an assistant coach for Head Coach Bill Utz, who McDowell says in the tweet, gave him his "first job so many years ago".

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cloudy skies across the area this morning, with most of the rain exiting our area. Most of today will be dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies, but a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Mostly dry conditions will continue for the weekend, but both Saturday and Sunday an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Rain chances will stay minimal on Monday, but will start to increase again on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s this weekend and remain in the 80s to start next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories