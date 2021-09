(ATCHISON, KS) The Lafayette Irish, getting to play their first official game this season after last weeks opponent forfeited.

This week, traveling down to take on Atchison.

The Irish jumped out to a quick 30-21 lead in the 2nd quarter.

Lafayette went on to win this one 50 to 21.

Lafayette (2-0) will travel to the Southside take on Benton (0-2) in a city rivalry game.