Lafayette named high school football team of the week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish are the KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.
The Fighting Irish defeated Clinton in Week 1 53-0 Friday night.
Lafayette will travel to Center High School in Kansas City for Week 2.
