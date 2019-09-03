Clear

Lafayette named high school football team of the week

The Lafayette Fighting Irish are the KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 8:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish are the KQ2 Highland Community College Team of the Week.

The Fighting Irish defeated Clinton in Week 1 53-0 Friday night.

Lafayette will travel to Center High School in Kansas City for Week 2. 

