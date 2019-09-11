Lafayette plates 6 in win over Hornets

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish softball team scored six in win over Chillicothe Tuesday night.
The Fighting Irish came away with a 6-4 victory over Chillicothe in MEC play.
Lafayette will host Maryville Thursday.
The Hornets will play in Putnam County Tournament starting Saturday.
