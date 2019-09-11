Clear

Lafayette plates 6 in win over Hornets

The Lafayette Fighting Irish softball team scored six in win over Chillicothe Tuesday night.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish softball team scored six in win over Chillicothe Tuesday night.

The Fighting Irish came away with a 6-4 victory over Chillicothe in MEC play. 

Lafayette will host Maryville Thursday. 

The Hornets will play in Putnam County Tournament starting Saturday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs on Wednesday will be once again in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We'll see lots of sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events