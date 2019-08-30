Lafayette rolls past Clinton in season opener

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish started the 2019 season with a victory Friday night 53-0 over Clinton.
Lafayette scored on its first two drives to open the game.
The Fighting Irish will travel to KC Center next Friday night.
Here are the results from the other city schools:
Smithville 40 Central 0
Pattonsburg 66 LeBlond 26
Benton 20 Winnetonka 47
Putnam County 21 St. Joseph Christian 0
