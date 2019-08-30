Clear

Lafayette rolls past Clinton in season opener

The Lafayette Fighting Irish rolled past Clinton in the season opener, 53-0.

Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish started the 2019 season with a victory Friday night 53-0 over Clinton. 

Lafayette scored on its first two drives to open the game. 

The Fighting Irish will travel to KC Center next Friday night. 

Here are the results from the other city schools: 

Smithville   40     Central   0

Pattonsburg   66    LeBlond   26

Benton   20    Winnetonka   47

Putnam County   21     St. Joseph Christian   0

