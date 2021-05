ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The southsider’s of Benton hosted the northsider’s of Lafayette Tuesday afternoon in a city and MEC showdown with the Irish cruising the by Cardinals 16-3. This was a rematch from earlier in the season in which the Cardinals won in extras 10-7.

Benton will travel to Kansas City to take on Pembroke Hill Wednesday and Lafayette will host Center high school out of Kansas City Thursday.

Lafayette is now (13-6) on the year and Benton falls to (9-11).