Lafayette sending 2 boys to state wrestling

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish will have two grapplers competing at the Class 2 state competition.

In the 182-pound weight class, Jay Greiner won all three of his matches Saturday at the Class 2 Sectional 4 competition via pin.

Greiner's longest bout came in the first-place match where he won in 1:12.

The Lafayette sophomore will be joined by Marco Dalakishvili.

Dalakishvili captured a third-place finish Saturday in the 126-pound weight class.

Lafayette will also have Isa-Bella Mendoza competing at state on the girls' side of things.