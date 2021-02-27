Clear
Lafayette sending 2 boys to state wrestling

The Lafayette Fighting Irish will have two grapplers competing at the Class 2 state competition.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 8:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish will have two grapplers competing at the Class 2 state competition.

In the 182-pound weight class, Jay Greiner won all three of his matches Saturday at the Class 2 Sectional 4 competition via pin.

Greiner's longest bout came in the first-place match where he won in 1:12.

The Lafayette sophomore will be joined by Marco Dalakishvili. 

Dalakishvili captured a third-place finish Saturday in the 126-pound weight class.

Lafayette will also have Isa-Bella Mendoza competing at state on the girls' side of things.

A weak cold front will move through the area overnight bringing the chance for a few areas of very light rain, but most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow because of the front with highs in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy at times tomorrow especially in the morning and afternoon hours with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Mild and fairly quiet weather is on the way for next week with above average temperatures all week. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Monday and warm into the 60s by mid week. Most of next week looks sunny and dry with only a few slim chances for precipitation.
