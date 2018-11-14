Lafayette senior Baylee Hoffman to continue softball career at UMKC

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette senior Baylee Hoffman signed her Letter of Intent Wednesday to continue her softball career at the University of Missouri-Kansas City next year.
Hoffman was a member of an Irish team that made it to state, as well as winning district championships.
She holds the Lafayette school record for most career home runs and RBI.
