Lafayette senior Baylee Hoffman to continue softball career at UMKC

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 10:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette senior Baylee Hoffman signed her Letter of Intent Wednesday to continue her softball career at the University of Missouri-Kansas City next year. 

Hoffman was a member of an Irish team that made it to state, as well as winning district championships. 

She holds the Lafayette school record for most career home runs and RBI. 

We are finally thawing out a bit here in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as temperatures went up to the lower 40s today. Skies will remain clear as we go down to the lower 20s Wednesday night. We'll continue to see a lot of sunshine and quiet weather with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
