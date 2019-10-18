Lafayette senior prepares for state golf competition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette senior golfer Caroline Ruden is preparing for her second state golf competition.

"I was feeling as if I wasn't going to make it and everybody else was like, you're going to make it and then I was told, you're going to state again," Ruden said.

Ruden felt a sense of relief once she found out her senior season wasn't over and two more rounds of golf to play.

"It was just kind of like, I did it, senior year is going to be a great year," Ruden said.

The senior finished sixth in sectionals this year—seven spots higher than 2018. And her success can be attributed to fixing her mistakes.

"I was not doing so hot last year, my drives and longer games was going a lot better, so I had worked more on putting this year and it shows," Ruden said.

Ruden finished 33rd at state in 2018 and she has bigger goals this time around.

My goal is to make it all-state and at least place Top-15th and I was really going to go and practice hard this week," Ruden said.

The Class 1 State Girls' Golf competition is Monday and Tuesday in Nixa, Mo.