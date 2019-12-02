(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette senior Grace Richey signed her National Letter of Intent Monday to attend TAPS (Theater Arts Preparatory School) in Las Vegas next year.
"I've been told there are about 70 teachers that I'll go through that all have different experiences in the professional world," Richey said. "I'll get to take in from them each class and I'll get to do auditions while I'm at school and of course I'll have a job to help me while I'm there."
Richey has been dancing for more than 10 years and believes this is an incredible opportunity for her.
Related Content
- Lafayette senior signs NLI to attend Theater Arts Prep School in Las Vegas
- Lafayette senior prepares for state golf competition
- Lafayette senior Baylee Hoffman to continue softball career at UMKC
- High school prep scores from Nov. 2
- Area high school prep football results
- 1-21 Prep Basketball Results
- Benton senior Mia Henderson signs LOI to play basketball at Drury
- DeKalb senior signs Letter of Intent to play softball at Oklahoma Wesleyan
- Lady cards win big on senior night
- Saturday high school football highlighted by Lafayette win
Scroll for more content...