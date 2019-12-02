Clear

Lafayette senior signs NLI to attend Theater Arts Prep School in Las Vegas

Lafayette senior Grace Richey signed her National Letter of Intent Monday to attend TAPS (Theater Arts Preparatory School) in Las Vegas next year.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette senior Grace Richey signed her National Letter of Intent Monday to attend TAPS (Theater Arts Preparatory School) in Las Vegas next year.

"I've been told there are about 70 teachers that I'll go through that all have different experiences in the professional world," Richey said. "I'll get to take in from them each class and I'll get to do auditions while I'm at school and of course I'll have a job to help me while I'm there."

Richey has been dancing for more than 10 years and believes this is an incredible opportunity for her. 

