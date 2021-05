(LATHROP, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish captured their first title since 2018 with a 7-0 victory against Savannah Thursday afternoon.

Lafayette scored five runs in the fourth inning and added two more runs in the sixth.

Pitcher Jayden Little threw three shutout innings including five strikeouts and fellow senior Brayden Luikart finished off the game with four scoreless innings and striking out 10 of the 12 batters he faced.

Lafayette will play Chillicothe Tuesday.