Lafayette softball crushes Falls City 10-0

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lafayette lady Fighting Irish softball team was back home Tuesday afternoon hosting Fall City and the bats were hot as they took down the Tigers 10-0.
Lafayette will travel to Savannah Thursday in a conference showdown.
The Lafayette lady Fighting Irish softball team was back home Tuesday afternoon hosting Fall City and the bats were hot as they took down the Tigers 10-0.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lafayette lady Fighting Irish softball team was back home Tuesday afternoon hosting Fall City and the bats were hot as they took down the Tigers 10-0.
Lafayette will travel to Savannah Thursday in a conference showdown.