Lafayette softball crushes Falls City 10-0

The Lafayette lady Fighting Irish softball team was back home Tuesday afternoon hosting Fall City and the bats were hot as they took down the Tigers 10-0.

Lafayette will travel to Savannah Thursday in a conference showdown. 

A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
