(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette sophomore wrestler Isa-Bella Mendoza will compete in the Missouri State High School Girls Wrestling tournament next weekend.
Mendoza picked up a third-place finish at districts last weekend.
She defeated Avia Mayer (Carrollton) via fall at 57 seconds to earn third place.
State wrestling at Mizzou Arena in Columbia will start next Thursday with the championships finishing up Saturday night.
Related Content
- Lafayette sophomore heading to state wrestling in just her 1st year competing
- 1st round of State wrestling tournament begins Thursday
- Back at the Crossfit Games: Savannah sophomore competes in world competition
- Mid-Buchanan wrestling sending 2 to girls state wrestling competition
- SJC sophomore brings football passion from Germany to America
- State girls wrestling tournament starts Thursday
- Four wrestlers compete for boy's state championships
- Savannah softball heads to state for 1st time in program history
- Maryville's Bram heading to North Dakota State next year
- 1-on-1 with state wrestling champion Brooke-Lynn Rush
Scroll for more content...