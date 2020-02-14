Clear
Lafayette sophomore heading to state wrestling in just her 1st year competing

Lafayette sophomore wrestler Isa-Bella Mendoza will compete in the Missouri State High School Girls Wrestling tournament next weekend.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 1:22 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 1:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette sophomore wrestler Isa-Bella Mendoza will compete in the Missouri State High School Girls Wrestling tournament next weekend.

Mendoza picked up a third-place finish at districts last weekend. 

She defeated Avia Mayer (Carrollton) via fall at 57 seconds to earn third place.

State wrestling at Mizzou Arena in Columbia will start next Thursday with the championships finishing up Saturday night.

Sunny skies will try to warm up our Friday but with the area of high pressure in place it will be hard to warm up into the lower 30s . A warm up will head our way as we go into the weekend we will see high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
