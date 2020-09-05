Lafayette tops Atchison on senior night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish won their home opener Friday night, 28-7.
Lafayette hosted Atchison, Kan. and move to 1-1 on the season.
The Fighting Irish will take on Benton Friday night in a Midland Empire Conference game.
