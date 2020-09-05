Clear
Lafayette tops Atchison on senior night

The Lafayette Fighting Irish won their home opener Friday night, 28-7.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 3:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish won their home opener Friday night, 28-7.

Lafayette hosted Atchison, Kan. and move to 1-1 on the season. 

The Fighting Irish will take on Benton Friday night in a Midland Empire Conference game. 

