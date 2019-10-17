Clear

Lafayette tops Dragons in district opener

The Lafayette Fighting Irish softball team topped the Cameron Dragons Wednesday night, 8-1, in the opening round of Class 3 District 16.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 1:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish softball team topped the Cameron Dragons Wednesday night, 8-1, in the opening round of Class 3 District 16.

Lafayette advances to the district semifinals. 

The Fighting Irish will play top-seed Smithville Thursday at 5 p.m. at Drake Fields. 

