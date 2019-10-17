(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish softball team topped the Cameron Dragons Wednesday night, 8-1, in the opening round of Class 3 District 16.
Lafayette advances to the district semifinals.
The Fighting Irish will play top-seed Smithville Thursday at 5 p.m. at Drake Fields.
Related Content
- Lafayette tops Dragons in district opener
- Huitt strikes out 11, Lathrop tops Dragons in KCI play
- Dragons score 28 in first half, top Hamilton
- Excelsior Springs tops Cardinals in district opener battle
- Hornets and Dragons rematch in football quarterfinal
- Pigskin Preview: Dragons back to work
- Lathrop tops Lawson, captures district title
- Savannah tops Lafayette in MEC showdown
- Mid-Buch Lady Dragons win Leblond Holiday basketball tournament
- Mid-Buch lady Dragons lead in mid season basketball tournament
Scroll for more content...