Lafayette tops Excelsior Springs in opening round of districts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish girls basketball team defeated Excelsior Springs in the opening round Class 5 District 16 tournament.
Lafayette won 59-22.
The Fighting Irish will play top-seed Smithville in the semifinals.
