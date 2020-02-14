Lafayette tops Golden Eagles in Midland Empire Conference doubleheader

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Lafayette picked up two wins against Bishop LeBlond Friday night.
The girls won 48-43.
The Lafayette boys won 67-43.
