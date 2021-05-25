Clear
Lafayette tops Hornets, advances to Class 4 quarterfinals

The Lafayette Fighting Irish baseball team is heading to the Class 4 quarterfinals for the first time since 2016.

Posted: May 25, 2021 9:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Lafayette defeated the Chillicothe Hornets, 8-1, in the Class 4 Sectional Round Tuesday.

Pitcher Jayden Little threw a complete game allowing just one run on four hits while striking out seven. Little also hit a two-run home run.

Lafayette catcher Chance Herie went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI in the win.

The Fighting Irish will travel to Summit Christian for the quarterfinal game on Thursday.

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
