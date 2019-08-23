Clear

Lafayette wins city football jamboree

Lafayette wins city football jamboree against Benton and Central.

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish football team won the city football jamboree Friday night at Missouri Western. 

Quarter 1: Lafayette 18   Benton 12

Quarter 2: Central 12   Benton 0

Quarter 3: Lafayette 18   Central 0

