(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish football team won the city football jamboree Friday night at Missouri Western.
Quarter 1: Lafayette 18 Benton 12
Quarter 2: Central 12 Benton 0
Quarter 3: Lafayette 18 Central 0
Related Content
- Lafayette wins city football jamboree
- Central wins city volleyball jamboree
- City Jamboree goes to Central
- City basketball Jamboree goes to Benton lady Cardinals and Lafayette wins boys draw
- Saturday high school football highlighted by Lafayette win
- Benton win on homecoming highlights week 4 in city football
- Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond
- UCO ends Griffon football win streak
- Benton, Lafayette football game moved to Saturday at Missouri Western
- Anderson Ford Team of the Week: Lafayette Football 9-11-2018
Scroll for more content...