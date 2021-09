(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Benton Cardinals hosted the Lafayette Irish in Week 3 of Missouri High School Football.

Cardinals scored first in the game, but the Irish answered right back taking a 7-6 lead.

The halftime score was 14-14.

Second half, Lafayette's offense went to work as they score another 14 and take this rivalry game against Benton 28-14.

The Irish (3-0) will host Savannah (1-2) and the Cardinals (0-3) will travel to Kansas City to take on Central (Kansas City) (0-2).