Lafayette wins in battle of crosstown rivals

The Lafayette Fighting Irish trailed 13-12 at the break to the Benton Cardinals, but in the second half, the Irish came back.

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 9:50 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Lafayette scored 28 points in the second half to win 40-13. 

The Irish will play Savannah next week. 

The Cardinals will travel to take on Adrian. 

