(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Lafayette Fighting Irish trailed 13-12 at the break to the Benton Cardinals, but in the second half, the Irish came back.
Lafayette scored 28 points in the second half to win 40-13.
The Irish will play Savannah next week.
The Cardinals will travel to take on Adrian.
Related Content
- Lafayette wins in battle of crosstown rivals
- Lafayette wins city football jamboree
- Chiefs get season sweep of rival Broncos
- WATCH: Former rivals head to Super Bowl
- Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond
- Lafayette plates 6 in win over Hornets
- Missouri Western men's basketball struggle with rival Northwest
- East Buch boys basketball wins battle of the Buchanan's
- Saturday high school football highlighted by Lafayette win
- Winn's walk-off gives Lafayette win against Mid-Buchanan
Scroll for more content...