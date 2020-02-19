Clear

Lafayette wins share of MEC title

Fighting Irish beat Chillicothe Tuesday night to win a share of the MEC title.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 9:36 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lafayette fighting Irish boys’ basketball team hosted the Chillicothe Hornets Tuesday night in a MEC showdown to getting the win 65-48.

The win helped the Irish claim a share of the conference title, It’s their seventh title in the last eight years. The Irish are now 14-9 and 6-0 in league play and will play St. Pius X on Friday to win the conference outright.

Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday.
