Lafayette wins share of MEC title

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lafayette fighting Irish boys’ basketball team hosted the Chillicothe Hornets Tuesday night in a MEC showdown to getting the win 65-48.

The win helped the Irish claim a share of the conference title, It’s their seventh title in the last eight years. The Irish are now 14-9 and 6-0 in league play and will play St. Pius X on Friday to win the conference outright.