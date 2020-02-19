ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lafayette fighting Irish boys’ basketball team hosted the Chillicothe Hornets Tuesday night in a MEC showdown to getting the win 65-48.
The win helped the Irish claim a share of the conference title, It’s their seventh title in the last eight years. The Irish are now 14-9 and 6-0 in league play and will play St. Pius X on Friday to win the conference outright.
Related Content
- Lafayette wins share of MEC title
- Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond
- Maryville wins outright MEC championship
- LeBlond takes home MEC golf title
- Savannah tops Lafayette in MEC showdown
- Cameron girls wrestling team wins MEC Championship
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops Benton in MEC play
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton tops LeBlond in MEC play
- Savannah tops Cardinals in MEC showdown
Scroll for more content...