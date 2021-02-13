Clear
Lafayette's Greiner earns Class 2 District 8 championship

Lafayette wrestler Jay Greiner (47-1) won the 182-weight class Class 2 District 8 championship Saturday.

Posted: Feb 13, 2021 8:21 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) Lafayette wrestler Jay Greiner (47-1) won the 182-weight class Class 2 District 8 championship Saturday.

Greiner pinned Cameron's Clayton Kern in 52 seconds to win the district championship.

The Lafayette wrestler is 47-1 on the season.

The Fighting Irish will send seven wrestlers to sectionals:

120- Joseph Frazier (7-19) placed 4th.

126- Marco Dalakishvili (24-6) placed 3rd.

138- Trevor Johnson (15-8) placed 3rd.

170- Benjamin Kneib (14-26) placed 3rd.

182- Jay Greiner (47-1) placed 1st.

195- Fabian Hudson (27-13) placed 4th.

220- Zach Pribble (12-26) placed 4th.

The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Saturday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for the weekend with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Saturday morning and Sunday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire weekend, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
