Lafayette's Greiner earns Class 2 District 8 championship

(EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo.) Lafayette wrestler Jay Greiner (47-1) won the 182-weight class Class 2 District 8 championship Saturday.
Greiner pinned Cameron's Clayton Kern in 52 seconds to win the district championship.
The Lafayette wrestler is 47-1 on the season.
The Fighting Irish will send seven wrestlers to sectionals:
120- Joseph Frazier (7-19) placed 4th.
126- Marco Dalakishvili (24-6) placed 3rd.
138- Trevor Johnson (15-8) placed 3rd.
170- Benjamin Kneib (14-26) placed 3rd.
182- Jay Greiner (47-1) placed 1st.
195- Fabian Hudson (27-13) placed 4th.
220- Zach Pribble (12-26) placed 4th.