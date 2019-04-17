Lafayette's Hoffman and Book win Scholar-Athlete Award

(ST. JOSEPH) — St. Joseph Sports, Inc. held it's 34th Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Presentation, Wednesday night. Lafayette's Baylee Hoffman and Ike Book won the Scholar-Athlete Award.
In addition to naming the female and male scholar-athlete award winners, Drug-Free Superstars were honored from each St. Joseph high school.
Both Baylee Hoffman and Ike Book understood the importance of winning such a prestigeous academic award.
"You can get all-state, all-conference, all-district what ever else you can want in sports and stuff but to be acknowledge for your academic career is a very different type of feeling," Hoffman said.
"At some point you're going to have to go out in the real world and sports isn't going to be there for you," Book said. "This is really cool for me"
Scholar Athlete Nominees:
LAFAYETTE:
Baylee Hoffman
Ike Book
ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN:
Rachel Carlson
Caleb Matlack
CENTRAL:
MacKenzie Miller
Joshua Clarendon
BISHOP LEBLOND:
Megan Sobetski
Jaren Guck
BENTON:
Jayde Williams
Trevor Mull
Here is the list of Drug-Free Superstars from each school:
LAFAYETTE:
Gage Cloud-Gibson
Ike Book
Madison Frakes
Adrianna Bloss
Shar Whitten
ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN:
Rachel Carlson
Ella Freudenthal
Caleb Matlack
Jack Weil
CENTRAL:
Claire Richardson
Hunter Madison
MacKenzie Miller
Joshua Clarendon
Hayley Kruse
Luke Zweerink
BISHOP LEBLOND:
Carter Cross
Jack Jarrett
Kyle Knapp
Megan Sobetski
Reegan Thomas
Mary Ann Trapp
BENTON:
Lucas Mapel
Trevor Mull
Tayley Skewmaker
Aiden Perry
Bailey Russell
Jayde Williams
