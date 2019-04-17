Lafayette's Hoffman and Book win Scholar-Athlete Award

(ST. JOSEPH) — St. Joseph Sports, Inc. held it's 34th Annual Scholar-Athlete Awards Presentation, Wednesday night. Lafayette's Baylee Hoffman and Ike Book won the Scholar-Athlete Award.

In addition to naming the female and male scholar-athlete award winners, Drug-Free Superstars were honored from each St. Joseph high school.

Both Baylee Hoffman and Ike Book understood the importance of winning such a prestigeous academic award.

"You can get all-state, all-conference, all-district what ever else you can want in sports and stuff but to be acknowledge for your academic career is a very different type of feeling," Hoffman said.

"At some point you're going to have to go out in the real world and sports isn't going to be there for you," Book said. "This is really cool for me"

Scholar Athlete Nominees:

LAFAYETTE:

Baylee Hoffman

Ike Book

ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN:

Rachel Carlson

Caleb Matlack

CENTRAL:

MacKenzie Miller

Joshua Clarendon

BISHOP LEBLOND:

Megan Sobetski

Jaren Guck

BENTON:

Jayde Williams

Trevor Mull

Here is the list of Drug-Free Superstars from each school:

LAFAYETTE:

Gage Cloud-Gibson

Ike Book

Madison Frakes

Adrianna Bloss

Shar Whitten

ST. JOSEPH CHRISTIAN:

Rachel Carlson

Ella Freudenthal

Caleb Matlack

Jack Weil

CENTRAL:

Claire Richardson

Hunter Madison

MacKenzie Miller

Joshua Clarendon

Hayley Kruse

Luke Zweerink

BISHOP LEBLOND:

Carter Cross

Jack Jarrett

Kyle Knapp

Megan Sobetski

Reegan Thomas

Mary Ann Trapp

BENTON:

Lucas Mapel

Trevor Mull

Tayley Skewmaker

Aiden Perry

Bailey Russell

Jayde Williams