(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Lafayette senior Dayne Koch was named the 2020-2021 Scholar Athlete of the Year Wednesday night at the Missouri Theatre.

Koch holds a 4.0 GPA and will play college baseball at Central Christian College of Kansas next year.

Other nominees included Benton's Max Haywood, Central's James Jura, LeBlond's Jeffrey Johnston, and St. Joseph Christian's Landon Swavey.