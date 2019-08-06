Lafayette's Luikart commits to Oklahoma

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Brayden Luikart still has two more years of high school baseball at Lafayette, but he already knows where he's going to play college baseball.

"Oklahoma has always been my number one," Luikart said.

The Lafayette junior committed to the Big 12, Power 5 school last month.

"When I learned that Oklahoma was recruiting me, I kind of lost it for a little bit," Luikart said. "It was pretty cool. We were actually playing in a tournament in Norman (Oklahoma) and playing baseball down there. I feel like that's when they (Sooners) wanted to pull the trigger."

Luikart is coming off a stellar sophomore performance for the Fighting Irish. He was named to the Class 4 District 16 All-District team. He hit .443 with three home runs while striking out just three times. Luikart also played a key role on the mound for Lafayette.

"One of my decisions would be to become a two-way player because that's really what I wanted to do," Luikart said. "The schools that recruited me were all wanting me to play bothe plays and that's awesome cause that's what I wanted to do."

The Oklahoma-bound outfielder and pitcher still will play two more years in St. Joseph and that time will give him an opportunity tom improve.

"Just developing and growing into my body," Luikart said. "I think getting older will help me mature a bit. I know I still have a lot of work to do on the baseball field and off the field, but I feel as if I get older, it will come into play."

With the stress of picking a school done, Luikart can focus all of his attention on just playing ball.

"There's always that weight on your shoulders to get committed and you need to rush into it, but I just let it play out and played baseball," Luikart said.

Luikart also had offers from Air Force, Army, Creighton, Kansas State, Liberty, Missouri, Missouri State, Nebraska, Wichita State, and Xavier.