(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish will play for the Pony Express Championship Thursday night after defeating Platte County Wednesday, 5-0.

Lafayette senior pitcher Brayden Luikart pitched a no-hitter to help lead the Irish to the win.

Luikart struck out 12 batters in the seven innings of work.

Lafayette scored three runs in the third and padded the lead later to make it 5-0.

The Irish will play Smithville for the tournament championship at 4:30 Thursday at Phil Welch Stadium.