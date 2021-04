(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafeyette Irish hosted the Bishop-Leblond Golden Eagles on Saturday.

Lafeyette jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning and did not slow down. The Irish scored 14 runs and held the Golden Eagles to 1 run.

The game ended in the 5th inning due to run rule and the Irish are now (8-3) on the season and Bishop-Leblond falls to (1-8).