Last-second shot lifts Golden Eagles past North Andrew Friday night

Saturday's rain will start light throughout the morning. It will intensify through the early afternoon as we hit our high temperatures in the upper 50s and that's when we will start to see heavier rain fall, rumbles of thunder and wind gusts up to 25mph. The second round will finish up overnight on Saturday. Sunday morning one last batch of light showers will move through. After Sunday we are in the clear for the rest of the week with clear skies and highs in the 40s through New Years Day.

