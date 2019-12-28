Last-second shot lifts Golden Eagles past North Andrew Friday night

(ST. JOSEPH) Marcos Dominguez nailed a game-winning three-point shot to lift Bishop LeBlond past North Andrew in the opening round of the Holiday Tournament Friday.
The Golden Eagles trailed by one, 53-52, with under 10 seconds to go, but Dominguez's heroics lifted LeBlond to the semifinals of the tournament.
LeBlond takes on East Buchanan at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
