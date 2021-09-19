Clear
Late-game turnovers plague Chiefs in loss to Baltimore

The Kansas City Chiefs held an 11-point lead in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, but two fourth turnovers helped lead the Ravens to a 36-35 win.

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 10:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(BALTIMORE) The Kansas City Chiefs held an 11-point lead in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, but two fourth turnovers helped lead the Ravens to a 36-35 win.

The Chiefs led 21-17 at the break and even went up, 35-24, at the one point in the game. Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the fourth quarter and Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled with under two minutes to go, leading the Ravens to win by one, 36-35.

Kansas City falls to 1-1 on the season and returns home to host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.

Temperatures today were slightly above average with highs in the upper 80s. Similar conditions are in store for the first half of the day on Monday as well. A cold front will move through the area in the afternoon on Monday bringing chances for thunderstorms. Tonight, however, will be dry with lows in the upper 60s. After a cold front moves through the area Monday afternoon, temperatures will be more comfortable and fall like through the rest of the week.
