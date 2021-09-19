Late-game turnovers plague Chiefs in loss to Baltimore

(BALTIMORE) The Kansas City Chiefs held an 11-point lead in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday night, but two fourth turnovers helped lead the Ravens to a 36-35 win.

The Chiefs led 21-17 at the break and even went up, 35-24, at the one point in the game. Patrick Mahomes threw an interception in the fourth quarter and Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumbled with under two minutes to go, leading the Ravens to win by one, 36-35.

Kansas City falls to 1-1 on the season and returns home to host the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.