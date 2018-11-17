Clear

Lathrop advances to state semis

Posted: Nov. 16, 2018 11:09 PM

LATHROP, Mo. — Despite a slow start, Lathrop football found their stride against Summit Christian Academy and advance the state semis, 41-14.

The Mules will take on the winner of Lamar and Ava (Nov. 17).

