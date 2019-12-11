Lathrop boys win big in first round of the KCI tournament over North Platte 77-48

FAUCETT, Mo. - In the first round of the KCI tournament featuring the boys' side of the bracket the Lathrop Mules took on the North Platte Panthers winning handily 77-48. Lathrop will take on host school Mid Buchanan Thursday.
1st Round:
#1 East Buchanan - 71
# 8 Penney - 32
#4 Plattsburg - 67
#5 West Platte - 47
#2 Lathrop - 77
#7 North Platte - 48
#3 Mid-Buchanan - 49
#6 Lawson - 29
