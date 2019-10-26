(GOWER, Mo.)— The Lathrop Mules topped East Buchanan Friday night and claimed an outright KCI title.
The Mules finish the regular season 9-0.
Lathrop will play in Class 2 District 8 playoff bracket.
Related Content
- Lathrop captures KCI title with Friday night win
- Lathrop tops Lawson, captures district title
- Lathrop leads KCI Conference with win over Trenton
- Huitt strikes out 11, Lathrop tops Dragons in KCI play
- East Buchanan, Lathrop, Lawson remain perfect in KCI play
- Redemption season for Lathrop football
- Lathrop advances to state semis
- Mid-Buchanan tops Lawson in KCI showdown
- HIGHLIGHTS: Lathrop boys spoil East Buch senior night
- Pigskin Preview: Lathrop begins redemption season
Scroll for more content...