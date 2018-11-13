Clear

Lathrop earns Anderson Ford Team of the Week award

The Lathrop Mules football team earns the Anderson Ford Team of the Week award following their district championship win last Friday night.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 7:33 PM
Updated: Nov. 13, 2018 7:49 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

LATHROP, Mo. — The Lathrop Mules football team earns the Anderson Ford Team of the Week award following their district championship win last Friday night. The Mules host Summit Christain Academy at 7:00 p.m. this Friday.

A cold start to your Tuesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. More sunshine returned to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this afternoon, but very cold temperatures remain. Highs in the lower 30s.
