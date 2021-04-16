Lathrop head football coach Chris Holt steps down

(LATHROP, Mo.) Lathrop head football coach Christ Holt announced this week that he will not return for his seventh season as the Mules' head coach.

Holt said he planned on stepping down after next season, but with changes on his staff and wanting to spend more time with his kids, the longtime head coach decided it was the right time to step away.

"The group of guys that I got to work with just made it easy and so did the community," Holt said."Don't get me wrong, I walked into a situation where the talent was young but you can see it was clearly there. They just bought in right away. And then when we got our staff completed and got the right group of guys, things just worked. It was a lot of fun for sure."

Holt led Lathrop to a Class 2 second-place finish in 2018. He won a state title with Maryville in 2009.