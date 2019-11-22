Lathrop ready for showdown with Summit Christian in Class 2 Quarterfinals

(LATHROP, Mo.)— The Lathrop Mules will host Summit Christian Saturday afternoon in the Class 2 Quarterfinals.
The Mules defeated Maryville in the Class 2 District 8 Championship last Friday night.
Kickoff set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
