Clear

Lathrop ready for showdown with Summit Christian in Class 2 Quarterfinals

The Lathrop Mules will host Summit Christian Saturday afternoon in the Class 2 Quarterfinals.

Posted: Nov 22, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(LATHROP, Mo.)— The Lathrop Mules will host Summit Christian Saturday afternoon in the Class 2 Quarterfinals.

The Mules defeated Maryville in the Class 2 District 8 Championship last Friday night.

Kickoff set for 1 p.m. Saturday. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
A weak disturbance passing through the area could bring an isolated rain or snow shower this evening. This weekend is looking pretty good with decreasing clouds on Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories