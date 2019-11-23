(LATHROP, Mo.)— For the second consecutive year, the Lathrop Mules are heading to the Class 2 semifinals.
Lathrop runs past Summit Christian Academy Saturday afternoon, 38-6.
The Mules will travel to St. Louis next Saturday to take on Lutheran North at 1 p.m.
Related Content
- Lathrop runs past Summit Christian in Class 2 quarterfinals
- Lathrop ready for showdown with Summit Christian in Class 2 Quarterfinals
- Redemption season for Lathrop football
- Lathrop advances to state semis
- Missouri football high school state playoffs: Lathrop moves on to class 2 title game
- Pigskin Preview: Lathrop begins redemption season
- Lathrop tops Lawson, captures district title
- East Buchanan softball stays unbeaten, tops Lathrop
- Lathrop leads KCI Conference with win over Trenton
- Huitt strikes out 11, Lathrop tops Dragons in KCI play
Scroll for more content...