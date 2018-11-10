Clear

Lathrop tops Lawson, captures district title

The Lathrop Mules defeat the Lawson Cardinals, 41-6, in the Class 2 District 8 Championsip.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 10:36 PM
Updated: Nov. 9, 2018 11:02 PM

(LATHROP, Mo.) — The Lathrop Mules defeat the Lawson Cardinals, 41-6, in the Class 2 District 8 Championsip.

This marks the second time Lathrop defeated Lawson in 2018. 

Lathrop will play the winner of Holden and Summit Christian next Friday night.  

A very windy and cold Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures continued to drop across the area and wind gusted up to 35 mph.
