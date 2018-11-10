Lathrop tops Lawson, captures district title

(LATHROP, Mo.) — The Lathrop Mules defeat the Lawson Cardinals, 41-6, in the Class 2 District 8 Championsip.
This marks the second time Lathrop defeated Lawson in 2018.
Lathrop will play the winner of Holden and Summit Christian next Friday night.
