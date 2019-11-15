Clear

Lathrop tops Spoofhounds in district championship, snaps Maryville's home-winning streak

The Lathrop Mules are the Class 2 District 8 champions after defeating Maryville, 29-28, Friday night.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Lathrop Mules are the Class 2 District 8 champions after defeating Maryville, 29-28, Friday night.

In the victory, Lathrop head coach Chris Holt defeated his old team. 

The Mules snapped Maryville's 67-game home winning streak. 

