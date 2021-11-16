Lauren Burright signs with KU

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another signing yesterday, Benton High School's Lauren Burright.

Burright is a multi-sport athlete at Benton, and will now take her athletic career to the University of Kansas to become a member of the Jayhawks rowing team.

She will become the second Benton grad to go to KU for rowing, the other coming in 2003.

While Benton doesn't have a rowing team, Burright has already been exposed to the sport by family.

"So my cousin used to row at KU. So I kinda of like went and watched her and I thought that pretty cool, I bet I could do that. and so I like went to their prospect day, signed up, went to their zoom call had an interview, and then they invited me on an official visit and whenever I was on the visit they decided to give me an offer and I took it, took that offer,” Benton senior Lauren Burright said.