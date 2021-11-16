Clear
Lauren Burright signs with KU

Burright is a multi-sport athlete at Benton, and will now take her athletic career to the University of Kansas to become a member of the Jayhawks rowing team.

Posted: Nov 16, 2021 9:31 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another signing yesterday, Benton High School's Lauren Burright.

She will become the second Benton grad to go to KU for rowing, the other coming in 2003.

While Benton doesn't have a rowing team, Burright has already been exposed to the sport by family.

"So my cousin used to row at KU. So I kinda of like went and watched her and I thought that pretty cool, I bet I could do that. and so I like went to their prospect day, signed up, went to their zoom call had an interview, and then they invited me on an official visit and whenever I was on the visit they decided to give me an offer and I took it, took that offer,” Benton senior Lauren Burright said.

Winds are on the calm side this morning, but they will pick up this afternoon from the south helping temperatures make a run for the 70s. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 mph. Today will remain sunny and dry. Clouds will move into the area overnight as a cold front approaches the area. A few sprinkles will be possible before 5 AM due to the cold front. The rest of Wednesday will be breezy and cool with highs in the lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side throughout the rest of the week into the weekend.
