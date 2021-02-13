Lawson takes home second place in Class 1 District 6 wrestling championships

(LATHROP, Mo.) The Lawson Cardinals took home a second-place finish Saturday in Class 1 District 6.
Here are the team results:
1) Richmond (207)
2) Lawson (183.5)
3) Carrollton (87.5)
4) Lathrop (82)
5) Plattsburg (74)
6) West Platte (53)
7) Polo (32)
Here are Top 4 finishers in each weight class:
106
1st Place - Cayden Morris of Richmond
2nd Place - Dalton McNeal of Lawson
3rd Place - Gage DeShon of Lathrop
4th Place - Austin Holt of Polo
113
1st Place - Ricky Russ of Richmond
2nd Place - Kyler Simon of Lathrop
3rd Place - Trevor McCrary of Lawson
4th Place - Ethan Stewart of Carrollton
120
1st Place - Conner Teat of Richmond
2nd Place - Keaton Coots of Lathrop
3rd Place - Trevor Gondran of Lawson
126
1st Place - Tucker Tracy of Lawson
2nd Place - Gabriel Baker of Richmond
3rd Place - Caden Hughes of Carrollton
4th Place - McKanan Reade of West Platte
132
1st Place - Elijah Sanders of Richmond
2nd Place - Noah Walters of Lawson
3rd Place - Peyson Chandler of West Platte
4th Place - Ty Claypole of Polo
138
1st Place - Wyatt Moran of Plattsburg
2nd Place - Elijah LaFleur of Lawson
3rd Place - Bruce Grider of Carrollton
4th Place - Monty Nelson of Richmond
145
1st Place - Tyler Leonard of Lawson
2nd Place - Keaton Mudd of Lathrop
3rd Place - Nate McNew of Plattsburg
4th Place - Dalton Staton of Carrollton
152
1st Place - Norman (Kyle) Sizemore of Lawson
2nd Place - Drystin Dotson of Lathrop
3rd Place - Korbin Dow of Plattsburg
160
1st Place - Tanner Leonard of Lawson
2nd Place - Aidan Ivison of Richmond
3rd Place - Xavier Yoakum of Carrollton
4th Place - Quentin Umbaugh of Lathrop
170
1st Place - Andrew Stone of Polo
2nd Place - Cameron Williams of West Platte
3rd Place - Blake Logsdon of Richmond
4th Place - Jaden Thompson of Plattsburg
182
1st Place - Noah Frank of Carrollton
2nd Place - Hayden Happy of Richmond
3rd Place - Ethan Sinclair of Lawson
4th Place - Ryan Lock of West Platte
195
1st Place - Ryker Plymell of Richmond
2nd Place - Garrett Pair of Lawson
3rd Place - Caleb McCartney of Plattsburg
4th Place - Lane Scott of West Platte
220
1st Place - Jonah Frank of Carrollton
2nd Place - Larry Penniston of Richmond
3rd Place - Lamar Henderson of West Platte
4th Place - Xander Mavel of Lawson
285
1st Place - Christopher Wade of Plattsburg
2nd Place - Zane Renfro of Richmond
3rd Place - Mason McFarland of Lathrop
4th Place - Macon McDonald of West Platte