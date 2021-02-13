Lawson takes home second place in Class 1 District 6 wrestling championships

(LATHROP, Mo.) The Lawson Cardinals took home a second-place finish Saturday in Class 1 District 6.

Here are the team results:

1) Richmond (207)

2) Lawson (183.5)

3) Carrollton (87.5)

4) Lathrop (82)

5) Plattsburg (74)

6) West Platte (53)

7) Polo (32)

Here are Top 4 finishers in each weight class:

106

1st Place - Cayden Morris of Richmond

2nd Place - Dalton McNeal of Lawson

3rd Place - Gage DeShon of Lathrop

4th Place - Austin Holt of Polo



113

1st Place - Ricky Russ of Richmond

2nd Place - Kyler Simon of Lathrop

3rd Place - Trevor McCrary of Lawson

4th Place - Ethan Stewart of Carrollton



120

1st Place - Conner Teat of Richmond

2nd Place - Keaton Coots of Lathrop

3rd Place - Trevor Gondran of Lawson



126

1st Place - Tucker Tracy of Lawson

2nd Place - Gabriel Baker of Richmond

3rd Place - Caden Hughes of Carrollton

4th Place - McKanan Reade of West Platte



132

1st Place - Elijah Sanders of Richmond

2nd Place - Noah Walters of Lawson

3rd Place - Peyson Chandler of West Platte

4th Place - Ty Claypole of Polo



138

1st Place - Wyatt Moran of Plattsburg

2nd Place - Elijah LaFleur of Lawson

3rd Place - Bruce Grider of Carrollton

4th Place - Monty Nelson of Richmond

145

1st Place - Tyler Leonard of Lawson

2nd Place - Keaton Mudd of Lathrop

3rd Place - Nate McNew of Plattsburg

4th Place - Dalton Staton of Carrollton



152

1st Place - Norman (Kyle) Sizemore of Lawson

2nd Place - Drystin Dotson of Lathrop

3rd Place - Korbin Dow of Plattsburg



160

1st Place - Tanner Leonard of Lawson

2nd Place - Aidan Ivison of Richmond

3rd Place - Xavier Yoakum of Carrollton

4th Place - Quentin Umbaugh of Lathrop



170

1st Place - Andrew Stone of Polo

2nd Place - Cameron Williams of West Platte

3rd Place - Blake Logsdon of Richmond

4th Place - Jaden Thompson of Plattsburg



182

1st Place - Noah Frank of Carrollton

2nd Place - Hayden Happy of Richmond

3rd Place - Ethan Sinclair of Lawson

4th Place - Ryan Lock of West Platte



195

1st Place - Ryker Plymell of Richmond

2nd Place - Garrett Pair of Lawson

3rd Place - Caleb McCartney of Plattsburg

4th Place - Lane Scott of West Platte



220

1st Place - Jonah Frank of Carrollton

2nd Place - Larry Penniston of Richmond

3rd Place - Lamar Henderson of West Platte

4th Place - Xander Mavel of Lawson



285

1st Place - Christopher Wade of Plattsburg

2nd Place - Zane Renfro of Richmond

3rd Place - Mason McFarland of Lathrop

4th Place - Macon McDonald of West Platte