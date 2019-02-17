Lawson's Dolt signs LOI to play Division I soccer at SIUE

(LAWSON, Mo.)— Lawson senior Taylor Dolt plays multiple sports for the Cardinals, but the sport she will play in college isn't offered in high school.

"I just love soccer so I continued it from there," Dolt said.

Dolt will head to Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the fall to play soccer for the Cougars.

"They were really nice to me and made me feel like I was a part of them right when I stepped on campus," Dolt said.

It comes as no surprise to the people around Dolt that she is playing her favorite sport at the next level.

"We knew coming into high school that she was a potential Division 1 soccer player," Lawson girls basketball coach Lisa Glenn said.

It's not unusual to see an athlete reach the Division I level, but it's a little more rare to go to D1 when your high school doesn't offer the sport.

"After basketball practice, I'd drive straight to the city and go to soccer or sometimes I missed a lot of basketball," Dolt said. "Coach Glenn would definitely help me through it."

It wasn't easy for Dolt to manage playing multiplesports within each other's seasons.

"There were times where it was tough because she would have to miss a game here or there and in light of that, knowing that she was pursuing that Division I scholarship, I definitely wanted to support that," Glenn said.

Dolt started playing soccer—playing on local teams around Lawson, but as she got older, she made her way to Kansas City to play for KC Athletics Academy Premier.

It could have been easy for Dolt to shut down playing other sports in high school, but she wanted to stay competitive.

"I love the challenges that I have to go through and it makes me think about it," Dolt said. "I like the feeling of having to play other sports, knowing it's going to be a challenge for each of them and different."