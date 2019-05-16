ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond baseball team finds themselves in very familiar territory as they play Maysville in the class 2 district 16 championship game Wednesday night.
The Golden Eagles last time hoisting up hardware was 2014 but have had a four-year drought playing in the title game but coming up short.
This year’s team is playing well at the right time and is hopeful to bring back a trophy to Bishop LeBlond.
Related Content
- LeBlond baseball seeks district championship
- HIGHLIGHTS: LeBlond and Savannah baseball win district championships
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond boys tame Lions
- Benton lady cards win district championship
- Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond
- Bishop LeBlond football moves to 8-man
- Fairchild new head football coach at Leblond
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton tops LeBlond in MEC play
- LeBlond takes home MEC golf title
Scroll for more content...