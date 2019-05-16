LeBlond baseball seeks district championship

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond baseball team finds themselves in very familiar territory as they play Maysville in the class 2 district 16 championship game Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles last time hoisting up hardware was 2014 but have had a four-year drought playing in the title game but coming up short.

This year’s team is playing well at the right time and is hopeful to bring back a trophy to Bishop LeBlond.