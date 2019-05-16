Clear

LeBlond baseball seeks district championship

Golden Eagles ready to end four year drought in district championship.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 1:15 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond baseball team finds themselves in very familiar territory as they play Maysville in the class 2 district 16 championship game Wednesday night.

The Golden Eagles last time hoisting up hardware was 2014 but have had a four-year drought playing in the title game but coming up short.

This year’s team is playing well at the right time and is hopeful to bring back a trophy to Bishop LeBlond.

Our last 90 degree day was on October 3, 2018 so let's see if we can get to out first 90 degree day of 2019 on Thursday.
