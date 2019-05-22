LeBlond baseball to host state quarterfinal round

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Class 2 post season baseball has been all about the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles, as they have won four straight games to make the quarterfinals.

After only winning four regular season games, the Golden Eagles have now found themselves in a position in which they were in for the 2013-14 season, which was the last time they played in the quarterfinals.

LeBlond took care of business on Monday beating Scotland County 14-5 in the sectional rounds and are now going to be hosting the quarterfinal round in St. Joseph. "To be able to stay here in town and to play this game is really big," LeBlond head coach Myles McLaughlin said, "I know they're looking forward to it, I'm looking forward to it and should be a lot of fun."

First pitch is set for 4:30 at Phil Welch Stadium but with the potential of bad field, the game could be moved to the Spring Sports Complex at Missouri Western.