LeBlond baseball to host state quarterfinal round

MSHSAA quarterfinal round to be played in St. Joseph as LeBlond looks to keep post season run going.

Posted: May. 22, 2019 1:05 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Class 2 post season baseball has been all about the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles, as they have won four straight games to make the quarterfinals.

After only winning four regular season games, the Golden Eagles have now found themselves in a position in which they were in for the 2013-14 season, which was the last time they played in the quarterfinals.

LeBlond took care of business on Monday beating Scotland County 14-5 in the sectional rounds and are now going to be hosting the quarterfinal round in St. Joseph. "To be able to stay here in town and to play this game is really big," LeBlond head coach Myles McLaughlin said, "I know they're looking forward to it, I'm looking forward to it and should be a lot of fun."

First pitch is set for 4:30 at Phil Welch Stadium but with the potential of bad field, the game could be moved to the Spring Sports Complex at Missouri Western.

If you are looking for a nice day, that day will be Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. The nice weather will be short lived as storms return to the forecast late Wednesday through the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.
