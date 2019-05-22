ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Class 2 post season baseball has been all about the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles, as they have won four straight games to make the quarterfinals.
After only winning four regular season games, the Golden Eagles have now found themselves in a position in which they were in for the 2013-14 season, which was the last time they played in the quarterfinals.
LeBlond took care of business on Monday beating Scotland County 14-5 in the sectional rounds and are now going to be hosting the quarterfinal round in St. Joseph. "To be able to stay here in town and to play this game is really big," LeBlond head coach Myles McLaughlin said, "I know they're looking forward to it, I'm looking forward to it and should be a lot of fun."
First pitch is set for 4:30 at Phil Welch Stadium but with the potential of bad field, the game could be moved to the Spring Sports Complex at Missouri Western.
Related Content
- LeBlond baseball to host state quarterfinal round
- WATCH: LeBlond baseball's redemption
- LeBlond baseball seeks district championship
- HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond Holiday Tournament opening round wraps up Thursday
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- HIGHLIGHTS: LeBlond and Savannah baseball win district championships
- HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond boys tame Lions
- KQ2 Sports Podcast Week 4: Missouri Western hosts Northeastern State, Lafayette takes on Bishop LeBlond in a city game
- Lafayette grabs big MEC win over Leblond
- Bishop LeBlond football moves to 8-man