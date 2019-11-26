LeBlond boys survive thriller in season opener at home against West Platte

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond boys basketball team hosted West Platte Monday night at home getting a one-point win in which the final basket came from a free throw with no time left on the clock by Isaac Ferguson to win the game.

A series of baskets were exchanged with under 10 seconds to go in regulation to tie the game up at 64.

With 4.1 seconds left, the Golden Eagles were able to inbound the ball to Ferguson who then got fouled as time expired in the act of shooting sending him to the line with no time left.

All he needed was one basket to win the game for LeBlond and he made his first free throw. "I was nervous and was glad to hit the shot," Ferguson said.

LeBlond will play in the Mound City tournament next Monday.