LeBlond captures 1st district title in 14 years

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles defeated East Atchison to win the Class 2 District 16 championship.
The Golden Eagles win 54-38.
This is the first district title for LeBlond girls in 14 years.
