Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

LeBlond captures 1st district title in 14 years

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles defeated East Atchison to win the Class 2 District 16 championship.

Posted: Feb 26, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles defeated East Atchison to win the Class 2 District 16 championship.

The Golden Eagles win 54-38.

This is the first district title for LeBlond girls in 14 years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 28°
Falls City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Skies have started to cloud up late today after we saw sunshine for the first half of the day. Clouds will start to break apart again this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 50s. The majority of today will be dry, but there could be a few areas of light drizzle later this evening mainly to the south of the St. Joseph area. Temperatures will continue to warm on Saturday making a run for 60 under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the area Saturday evening as a cold front moves through. That cold front could bring us a few areas of light rain once again, but most areas will see less than a tenth of an inch of rain.. Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Sunday because of the cold front, but will quickly start to warm into the 50s by the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories