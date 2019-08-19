Clear

LeBlond excited for new challenge of 8-man football

The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles have experienced a lot of change this year. LeBlond saw longtime head coach Tony Dudik retire and the Golden Eagles also made the change to 8-man football.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles have experienced a lot of change this year.

LeBlond saw longtime head coach Tony Dudik retire and the Golden Eagles also made the change to 8-man football.

The Golden Eagles will open the season on Friday in the East Atchison Jamboree. 

LeBlond will host Pattonsburg on Aug. 30 to open the regular season. 

We are waking up to some patchy fog this Monday morning. The weather does quiet down to begin the work week but temperatures will be heating up as we go into Monday and Tuesday.
