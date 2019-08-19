LeBlond excited for new challenge of 8-man football

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles have experienced a lot of change this year.
LeBlond saw longtime head coach Tony Dudik retire and the Golden Eagles also made the change to 8-man football.
The Golden Eagles will open the season on Friday in the East Atchison Jamboree.
LeBlond will host Pattonsburg on Aug. 30 to open the regular season.
