LeBlond falls to Falls City Sacred Heart Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles fell to Falls City Sacred Heart Saturday in the 2nd annual Steve Vertin Classic.
Sacred Heart picked up a 68-40 victory.
