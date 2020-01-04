LeBlond falls to Falls City Sacred Heart Saturday

Sunday we will see wind speeds become even stronger, by 8 o'clock they will be greater 35mph. Our over night lows will be in the upper 30s, so Sunday morning's temperatures will feel like the lower 30s. Sundays highs will be in the 40s but it won't feel like it because winds will stay strong throughout the day. We won't be seeing the end of the strong winds for a while as they are expected to pick back up into Monday as well.

