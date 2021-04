ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Bishop LeBlond girls soccer team hosted the Chillicothe Hornets Monday getting the win 1-0. The Golden Eagles are now (7-4) and are on a five-game winning streak. LeBlond will host Excelsior Springs Wednesday.

Chillicothe falls to (8-6) and have lost back-to-back games. The Hornets for their next game will play at Benton Monday May 3.