(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond girls' basketball team knocked off North Andrew, 52-42, in the opening round of the Holiday Tournament Friday.
The Golden Eagles move to 6-3 on the season with the win.
LeBlond plays East Buchanan (7-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals of the Holiday Tournament.
Related Content
- LeBlond girls top North Andrew in opening round of Holiday Tournament
- HIGHLIGHTS: Leblond Holiday Tournament opening round wraps up Thursday
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- Mid-Buch Lady Dragons win Leblond Holiday basketball tournament
- LeBlond baseball to host state quarterfinal round
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton tops LeBlond in MEC play
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton soccer tops LeBlond, 3-1
- North Andrew tops Wolves in overtime Friday night
- Class 1 girls sectionals: Stanberry handles North Andrew 69-39
- Griffons meet Northwest in opening round of MIAA Tournament
Scroll for more content...